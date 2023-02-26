In 2021, Doja Cat released her third studio album, Planet Her. The album, which centers on the fictional planet that the “Say So” hitmaker created, not only launched her into pop superstardom but earned several chart-topping hits. It’s been nearly two years since its release, and now, Planet Her has surpassed six billion streams on Spotify, making it the most streamed album by a female rapper in the streaming platform’s history.

“‘Planet Her’ by Doja Cat has surpassed 6 BILLION streams on Spotify. It is the most streamed album by a female rapper in history,” Pop Base reports.

The album featured guest appearances from some of music’s biggest acts —Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and SZA — showcasing her growth as an artist. Doja was no longer the “Mooo!” girl known for her quick-witted internet humor. Instead, she was a certified hitmaker. The project even helped the rapping songstress nab a Grammy nomination for Best Album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

While she didn’t walk away with the top award that night, she still got the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her mega-pop hit “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA.

Regarding new music, what Doja Cat has under her sleeve is unclear. She noted that the album could be influenced by rap or maybe even “rave culture.” Most recently, she’s said she wants to take a more “masculine direction” with the album.

Either way, Doja has proved herself as more than a meme star, and the world will be waiting with its ear to the ground for her next project and whatever direction she takes it.

