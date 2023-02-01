It looks like new music from Doja Cat is coming soon. In an interview with Variety, she spilled on everything we can expect from her upcoming era. First and foremost, she guaranteed we can expect an album this year.

And while her first three albums — Amala, Hot Pink, and Planet Her — have featured the rapper/pop icon lean into her feminine side, Doja teased that we can probably expect less of that from her fourth album.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” Doja said, “but for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”

Over the years, Doja has shown her prowess in rap, hip-hop, pop, and R&B. Now, she is saying she wants to experiment with punk sounds, but not necessarily pop-punk, which has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years.

“I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now,” she said. “And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it. I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

While Doja’s albums usually showcase her performing a wide range of genres, she revealed that if she were to utilize punk sounds on her upcoming record, she would “absolutely not” incorporate other kinds of sounds.

“It does not mesh! I’m gonna see if maybe it could be fun, but it doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said.