After wildfires ravaged much of north Los Angeles County over the past week, one of the area’s most prominent artists is giving back. Doja Cat, who hails from the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, teamed up with the American Red Cross to design a limited-edition merch collection benefitting the organization’s wildfire relief efforts.

In an Instagram post announcing the collection, Doja wrote, “Please help me and @americanredcross support my beautiful state of California. 100% of proceeds go to American Red Cross to support the people of California affected by the wildfires.” Fashion designer Pini worked with Doja on the collection, which features sketches of Doja riding the outline of California like a surfboard and embracing it. The collection consists of T-shirts featuring both designs in both white and black, as well as hoodies. The surfboard print adorns the back of a light blue hoodie, while a black hoodie sports the embrace design. A poster of the embrace design is available, as well.

Doja Cat was one of the artists affected by the fires, as well — a number that includes both Jhené Aiko and Madlib. While she hasn’t yet revealed whether her own home was affected, Malibu’s Harbor Studios, where she recorded her critically acclaimed 2023 album Scarlet, was burned down. “Harbor was taken from so many artists who cared so deeply about Harbor,” she wrote in a post. “It was a place of musical freedom… a sanctuary in the most literal sense of the word.”

You can find out more about Doja Cat’s Red Cross collaboration here.