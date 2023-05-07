Doja Cat 2023 TIME100 Gala
Music

Doja Cat Was Spotted Filming A Music Video In LA, Now Fans Believe That Her ‘Hellmouth’ Album Is Moving Along Quickly

Doja Cat often speaks about her desire to quit music. Whether the “Women” rapper is joking or not is unknown. However, over the past few weeks, Doja Cat has taken to Twitter to share updates on the new music she’s working on. In March, the musician revealed the working title for her forthcoming album, Hellmouth. Shortly after, she shared the project’s direction, proclaiming, “No more pop,” letting fans know it is solely a rap project.

Now, fans believe that her Hellmouth is moving along quickly after Doja Cat was spotted filming a music video in downtown Los Angeles. In the clip, Doja Cat is recorded fiercely walking down South Broadway as a team of videographers films her.

Although fan pages have claimed the footage is from late April, no further information is known about the filming. As for Doja Cat’s forthcoming album, the entertainer has shared snippets of tracks set to make the final project. The Grammy Award-winner even shared the album’s tracklist.

“I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything. I just enjoy making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that I can’t, so I will,” said Doja on social media, referring to the pending project.

