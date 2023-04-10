Doja Cat’s fans are anxiously waiting for her next album, but her Twitter account is its own art form. Credit where credit is due: Doja Cat doesn’t delete tweets. She does the opposite. She piles them one by one until a thread is so layered that you can’t remember which tweet started it all.

When someone mocked Doja’s decision to undergo surgical procedures such as breast reduction and liposuction, she clapped back with, “eat my long quiet and warm farts.” And on Saturday, April 8, Doja tweeted screenshots of audio files and vaguely warned “no more pop.”

Of course, that wasn’t the end.

The following night, Doja went on a tweet spree. You need to go on the chronological journey to get the full experience:

The whole album is no longer rap yall its rock/spoken word and the album title is not Hellmouth anymore. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Album is called Moist Holes — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Jk — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

its gonna be a french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

i quit music — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jk — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

no im serious i quit music — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jk im not. relax. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jk i quit im done with this music shit its only making me sadder every day. i cant take it anymore. https://t.co/xQzmbCIUQb — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

jp ima finish this album yall dont worry. https://t.co/MNONEorWJv — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Within all of that, Doja claimed her forthcoming album is “called Moist Holes” before immediately retracting with “Jk.” Then, “I quit music” followed immediately by — you guessed it — “jk” followed by “no I’m serious I quit music” and “jk I’m not. relax.” Ultimately, Doja assured her followers that she’s going to “finish this album y’all don’t worry.”

If it’s true that Doja Cat is still flip-flopping on her album’s title, she should definitely consider Never Boring.