Doja Cat learns all the dangers of falling in love — literally — in the new video for “Stranger” from her new album, Vie.

The Dave Meyers-directed video opens with Doja jumping out of a plane in a wedding dress. Of course, she’s wearing a parachute, which leads to the stark image from her controversial album cover. Then, she dodges another plane as it buzzes dangerously close overhead, catches a ride with a passing motorcyclist, falls off and gets dragged by the train of her dress, and ends up stranded at an old mission. The video cryptically ends with a “To Be Continued…” title card, but anyone who lived through the aughts could tell you that don’t mean much.

“Stranger” follows “Gorgeous” and “Jealous Type” as the third music video released from Vie, Doja’s fifth studio album. Like the rest of the songs on the new project, it borrows elements of ’80s R&B and New Wave, pairing them with Doja’s witty wordplay. If you’re a sucker for sax, it’s an album you’ll probably have on repeat for the rest of the year — and probably well into 2026, as Doja launches her Tour Ma Vie World Tour this November and takes it all over the globe, wrapping up the US leg just before the holidays.

Watch Doja Cat’s “Stranger” video above.

