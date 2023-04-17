A year after Doja Cat joked about getting a tattoo to troll fans with an epic thirst trap, she debuted the real things at the Grammys this year. She offered a closeup look at another one on Instagram over the weekend, but not everyone was feeling it, prompting Doja to give an impromptu art history lesson when fans associated it with Satanism.

As noted by Vibe, some fans perceived the tattoos as “demonic,” with one writing, “Used to love you but you clearly sold your soul to the devil. Unfollow.” In a later post, Doja shared more reference photos of images from 15th-century artist Fortunio Licenti, the inspiration for her tattoo, along with an explanation from the Public Domain Review’s Instagram detailing his influences and motives. “Your fear is not my problem,” Doja wrote.

Doja has been active on social media lately, calling out fans who criticize her new, short-haired look and attention-grabbing cosmetic statements. ” I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f*ckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c*cks all day long while you live in your mothers basement,” she wrote on Twitter. “Go f*ck yourselves.”

Doja Cat reacts to backlash over her new tattoo: “if ur calling me demonic honestly werk cuz like i love that u ate fr.” pic.twitter.com/sqIYsFFFqf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2023

On the music side, Doja’s verse on the remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill” has drawn praise for its fiery, focused approach to the sort of hardcore rap Doja grew up listening to.