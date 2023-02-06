Doja Cat is in an experimental mood. Isn’t she always? Recently, she was a lightning rod for attention in Paris with outfits hinged on fake eyelashes and 30,000 Swarovski crystals. Doja attended the 2023 Grammys in Versace on Sunday, February 5, but she raised eyebrows with a tweet before the event.

“Got my first tattoos today,” she tweeted in the early hours of February 5.

Some fans might recall Doja Cat claiming she’d gotten her “first tattoo ever” on July 23, 2022. It was actually just a temporary tattoo. This time, though, the ink seems real.

One of Doja Cat’s Grammys looks came from KNWLS. She posed for various photos in the custom tarnished leather gown, and if you zoom in, you can see delicate tattoos of a cat holding a pitchfork and a spider. The tattoos were previously covered up by her Versace black latex elbow gloves.

Doja Cat was nominated five awards at the 2023 Grammys: Best Music Video (“Woman”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“I Like You [A Happier Song]”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Woman”), Best Rap Performance (“Vegas”), and Record Of The Year (“Woman”).