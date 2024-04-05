The deluxe version of Doja Cat’s album Scarlet, Scarlet 2 Claude, has arrived, bringing seven new tracks to the project including “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” featuring ASAP Rocky and “MASC” with Teezo Touchdown. The latter gets an avant-garde music video, with Doja and Teezo singing their respective verses in some haute couture ensembles as Doja casts creepy shadows and directors Doja and Jamal Peters have some fun with camera angles, lighting, and lens distortions.

“MASC” finds Doja Cat admonishing a lover as his combative behaviors make her question their relationship. “You gave me the dick, then gave the dick without the D,” she raps. Teezo inhabits the role of the scorned beau as he takes stock and realizes, “I’m not that tough, I need your love, I need your touch.”

Scarlet 2 Claude had a bit of a bumpy rollout. After Doja teased she was planning to release a deluxe edition of Scarlet in January, the fan frenzy for it backfired as it leaked online days before the release date. Doja played it cool, though, writing, “its definitely messed up cuz i wanted to put it out myself but theres nothing i can do about it!! thats just how its gonna be but at least i can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things i have coming up!!”

She also shut down some fans’ assumptions that she took shots at Cardi B on one of the leaked songs, telling one fan to “get a life” in response to being asked directly about any beef between the two stars.

Watch Doja Cat’s “MASC” video with Teezo Touchdown above.

Scarlet 2 Claude is out now via Kemosabe Records/RCA.