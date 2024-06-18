On September 28, the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park will play host to the 2024 Global Citizen Festival. The event is coming into shape with the headliners announced today, June 18: Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and Rauw Alejandro lead the way, while additional performers are set to be announced.

The event is set to be hosted by Hugh Jackman (a Global Citizen Ambassador), while Jane Goodall and Coldplay’s Chris Martin (the latter being the Global Citizen festival curator) are expected to appear.

There are two main ways to get tickets. There’s a general on-sale that begins today at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster, or you can earn free tickets by “taking action” through Global Citizen. More information is available on the event website.

Doja said in a statement (as Billboard notes), “It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place. We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

A statement from organizers also notes, “The hunger crisis continues to grow, infectious diseases are still spreading, debt is on the rise, and last year was the hottest on record. Meanwhile, governments everywhere are reducing their contributions to foreign aid, with more than half of G7 countries having proposed cuts this year. Despite the emerging gap between what the world needs and what seems politically possible, the plight of the world’s most vulnerable communities is more urgent than ever. This is a critical year for the global community to support frontline organizations, invest in lifesaving solutions, and act today, to save tomorrow.”