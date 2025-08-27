Dominic Fike’s ‘Great Pretender’ Video Is, Like Love, One Bumpy Ride

Last week, Dominic Fike released Rocket, a 12-song mixtape following up on the Florida-born singer’s 2023 album, Sunburn. It’s okay if you missed it, because he’s circled back to release a video for its standout track, “Great Pretender,” an accusatory snipe undercutting a romantic partner who fakes their way through life for clout.

“You’re a great pretender / The influencer who always spoke so kindly / You got your friends and your intricate web / But they don’t know how sorry / You are to the naked eye, just a passerby,” he croons on the chorus.

The video is a simple, black-and-white clip focusing on Fike driving to an ill-fated dinner date on a bumpy road that reflects the state of the relationship he describes in the song. Just when things seem to be going well, there’s a dramatic shift, symbolizing both a potential car crash and the devastating end of the charade.

Rocket is far from the only output from Fike this summer. He also teamed up with frequent collaborator Kevin Abstract to form the duo Geezer, putting out the single “Doggy” and appearing on Kevin’s experimental project, Blush. Fike also started out the year making an appearance on Jennie’s “Love Hangover” from the Blackpink member’s solo debut Ruby.

You can watch Dominic Fike’s “Great Pretender” video above.

Rocket is out 8/22 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.