Between dropping How Do You Sleep At Night? and supporting Travis Scott on tour, Teezo Touchdown hasn’t had much time to sleep in recent months. It would appear the Texas-born artist doesn’t believe in downtime because he’s begun 2024 being just as restless.

On Wednesday, January 10, Teezo surprise-dropped the extended version of his debut album, entitled How Do You Sleep At Night? With You. The extended album adds three songs: “Up & Down,” “Out Of Respect,” and “Third Coast.”, Apple Music also revealed Teezo Touchdown as its first Up Next artist of 2024.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to be the January Up Next artist for 2024 and I’m looking forward to the other artists who will push music forward for the rest of the year,” Teezo said in a statement, as per press release. “Thank you to everyone at Apple Music.”

Uproxx thought highly of Teezo, as How Do You Sleep At Night? made our “Best Albums Of 2023” list. Anyone who has yet to get a taste of Teezo’s daring, eclectic artistry will have an opportunity when he begins his Spend The Night Tour this spring.

Watch Teezo’s Apple Music Up Next short film above, and see his upcoming tour dates below.

03/21 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

03/22 — Zurich, Switzerland @ M4 Music Festival

03/25 — Paris, France @ Bellevilloise/Cabaret Sauvage

03/26 — Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

03/29 – London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground/Electric Ballroom

04/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/02 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

05/07 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05/08 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

05/13 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom

05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/16 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

05/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/24 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

05/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/30 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/31 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

06/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade