Between dropping How Do You Sleep At Night? and supporting Travis Scott on tour, Teezo Touchdown hasn’t had much time to sleep in recent months. It would appear the Texas-born artist doesn’t believe in downtime because he’s begun 2024 being just as restless.
On Wednesday, January 10, Teezo surprise-dropped the extended version of his debut album, entitled How Do You Sleep At Night? With You. The extended album adds three songs: “Up & Down,” “Out Of Respect,” and “Third Coast.”, Apple Music also revealed Teezo Touchdown as its first Up Next artist of 2024.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to be the January Up Next artist for 2024 and I’m looking forward to the other artists who will push music forward for the rest of the year,” Teezo said in a statement, as per press release. “Thank you to everyone at Apple Music.”
Uproxx thought highly of Teezo, as How Do You Sleep At Night? made our “Best Albums Of 2023” list. Anyone who has yet to get a taste of Teezo’s daring, eclectic artistry will have an opportunity when he begins his Spend The Night Tour this spring.
Watch Teezo’s Apple Music Up Next short film above, and see his upcoming tour dates below.
03/21 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
03/22 — Zurich, Switzerland @ M4 Music Festival
03/25 — Paris, France @ Bellevilloise/Cabaret Sauvage
03/26 — Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen
03/29 – London, United Kingdom @ Village Underground/Electric Ballroom
04/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/02 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
05/07 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/08 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
05/13 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom
05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/16 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
05/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/24 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
05/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/30 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
06/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade