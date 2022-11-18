Don Toliver has finally released his much-anticipated new single, “Do It Right.” The song had garnered much buzz after Toliver performed it at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 show earlier this month. The performance left fans eager to hear a full studio version.

“Baby, you can do it, take your time, do it right / You can do it, baby, do it tonight / You can take me to your crib, you can ride it all night /

You can do it, baby / Do it tonight,” Toliver sings on the song’s catchy chorus.

On the post hook, Toliver insists the party continues through the night, singing, “Take me to your crib and we can party all night.”

The song is expected to appear on his upcoming album, Lovesick. He detailed the album in an interview with British GQ, in which he expressed that he wants to create songs that still sound and feel good years from now.

“I want people to listen to my music and think it’s timeless,” he said. “To think about Marvin Gaye, Sade, Jay-Z, and just listen again. All I strive for is to be in the conversation with some of the greatest of all time.”

Check out “Do It Right” above.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.