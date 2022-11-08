Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, and according to a preview given to Billboard, there are plenty of surprises in store. In addition to a previously revealed tidbit that screen and stage legend Sheryl Lee Ralph and recently disgraced character actor Johnny Depp will appear in the show, Billboard teases the addition of actress Taraji P. Henson and details some of the musical performances in the show, which include Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxell, and more.

Billboard also reveals that Toliver debuts a new song in the show, interpolating The S.O.S. Band’s 1980 debut single “Take Your Time (Do It Right).” He also performs Way Bigger” from his 2021 sophomore album Life Of A Don. The new song is Toliver’s first solo release of 2022, after he made appearances with Justin Bieber on “Honest,” Nav on Demons Protected By Angels, Kid Cudi on Entergalactic, and Trippie Redd on “Ain’t Safe” earlier this year.

In addition to the stars mentioned above, the Savage X Fenty Show will include even more stars from the music and entertainment world, including TikTok star Bella Poarch, veteran actress/model Cara Delevigne, precocious producer Marsai Martin, and Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.