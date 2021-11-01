Donald Glover Released The First Cryptic Teaser For ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

The last new episode of Atlanta aired in May 2018. Since then, Donald Glover has played Lando Calrissian and voiced Simba; Brian Tyree Henry joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Lakeith Stanfield has been nominated for an Oscar; and Zazie Beetz has excelled in everything from Deadpool 2 to Joker to The Harder They Fall. A third season of Atlanta (Uproxx‘s best show of 2018) was not guaranteed with the cast’s busy schedule, but it’s happening — and there’s a teaser to prove it.

On Halloween, Glover tweeted a link to a site called Gilga, which features a clock, the user’s location, and a link to the teaser. It can be only viewed at certain times (“WHILE UNDER CONSTRUCTION, GILGA IS A ‘NITE-SITE’ OPERATIONAL HOURS ARE 8PM-3AM,” it currently reads), but the footage can be viewed elsewhere. Earn, Darius, and Vanessa are nowhere to be seen and there’s no dialogue (Sun Ra’s “It’s After the End of the World” provides the score), but Paper Boi appears at the end sitting at a table. That’s… basically it, and I couldn’t be more excited. Atlanta is almost back!

“I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records,” Glover said back in 2019. “I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album. We were all on iMessage together and kind of talking about it, and I think people were really hungry to like beat ourselves, which is great.”

Atlanta, which filmed in Europe for seasons 3 and 4, will premiere in 2022.