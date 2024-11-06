Twitch favorite Kai Cenat is in the midst of a 30-day “Mafiathon 2” stream, and part of the festivities has been spending some time with Snoop Dogg. Specifically, on stream on Monday, Snoop gave Cenat a tour of his impressive Los Angeles compound.

It’s quite the space: Aside from multiple recording studios, the compound also features a basketball court, an arcade, a casino, an outdoor movie theater, a gaming space, a gym, a TV room, and other amenities. Cenat, understandably, was blown away by the variety and breadth of Snoop’s space.

Elsewhere on the stream, Snoop brandished an impressively large blunt, which left Cenat stunned (and making some phallic remarks) as Snoop said, “This motherf*cker right here is supersized. There’s a whole ounce in this motherf*cker.”

Aside from hanging out with Cenat, Snoop has been spending time promoting his upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album Missionary. Last week, he announced the project’s December 13 release date, doing so with a funny video starring two missionaries. Snoop also shared the cover art, which was inspired by a condom wrapper. He also unveiled the tracklist, which features 50 Cent, Eminem, Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, Dre, Sting, Jhené Aiko, BJ The Chicago Kid, and others.

Check out the full video here.