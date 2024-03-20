Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent are four of the best to ever do it when it comes to hip-hop. Now, the four have come together on one project… that project being a Jimmy Kimmel Live! sketch.

The skit — which aired last night, March 19) is about a fictional TV show called Dre’s Anatomy, and anatomy is the issue here. The video starts with Kimmel being rushed into a hospital room, where Dr. Dre (playing an actual medical doctor, of course) lifts the blanket covering the host’s waist and is shocked by what he finds (or rather, doesn’t find).

Dre says, “What the f*ck is this? This man has no penis.”

Kimmel is confused by that, but Dre calls on “Dr. Broadus” (Snoop) for a second opinion. Even with help from a magnifying glass, Snoop has trouble locating the penis. 50 Cent then comes in with a telescope, focused squarely on Kimmel’s crotch, and still nothing. They eventually put Kimmel under anesthesia (which sure looks like weed smoke) before the beeping machines start producing the beat to “Still D.R.E.,” which gets a party started.

After the Dre’s Anatomy promo ends, it segues into a quick teaser for another fictional medical show, EM. Eminem makes a cameo, holding a syringe and deadpanning to the camera, “You only get one shot.” 50 enters and interjects, “One shot? I got shot nine times.” Eminem replies, “That’s a weird flex, but… OK.”

Check out the skit above. The group (minus Eminem) also sat down for a lengthy interview with Kimmel, so check that out below.