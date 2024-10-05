Rick Ross made it a quippy line. Metro Boomin crafted the bass heavy instrumental. But Fashion Nova turned BBL Drizzy into a hilarious Halloween costume accessory.

On October 3, the online fashion retailer gained traction when fans of the “It’s Up” rapper noticed the not so subtle dig at Drake. However, as of today (October 5), the listing has been updated. The previous viral images of a Fashion Nova model dressed similarly to a For All The Dogs promotional image (down to the colorful hair accessories) have been removed from the website.

For clarity, the item available for purchase through Fashion Nova was a nude colored butt pad costume accessory. However, to give shoppers an idea of how to incorporate the practical joke piece into their Halloween plans, the brand drew back to Drake’s likeness and the now infamous back-and-forth with Metro Boomin.

Fashion Nova hasn’t released a formal statement stating why they took down the photos. But that hasn’t stopped users online for speculating about it. Both potential libel and intellectual property violation lawsuits topped the lists of Drizzy fans. But Drake himself hasn’t issued a public response to the matter.

Still, he isn’t the only celebrity-inspired Halloween costume offered. A get up mirroring elements of Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter album element also picked up viral stem for other reasons.