Wednesday marked four years since Migos dropped their third album, Culture II, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Atlanta rap group shared a new behind-the-scenes trailer. It gives their supporters a look into the creation of their upcoming album, called, of course, Culture III. Viewers can see the trio recording music in Atlanta and at an L.A. mansion often referred to as “The Compound.”

“We’re just young men trying to grow,” Quavo says in the trailer. “Right now, we’re at a point in our life we’re allowed to sit down and build and start from scratch.” Elsewhere, Offset took a moment to share how the long period between Culture II and Culture III benefited the group. “We were absent for a reason though,” he said. “How we were putting so much music out, you could flood the market. With everything going on, I’ve never been so political in my life. I got out my first time to vote this year. And all that happens from just seeing everything happening in the world.”

The trailer arrives after Quavo revealed Culture III would arrive at some point this year. He shared the news during an appearance on The Etcs podcast co-hosted by Kevin Durant and former Uproxx writer Eddie Gonzalez. “We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man so everything can crack up,” he said. “I just want to be with the people,” he said. “I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.”

You can watch the Culture III trailer above.