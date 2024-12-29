Drake is long since removed from his time on the small screen. However, the “No Face” rapper seems to be interested in returning to his television roots.

On December 26, Drake joined streamer Adin Ross for a special holiday stream. During the broadcast, Drake recreated the giving spirit seen throughout his 2018 “God’s Plan” music video. With Drake gifting lucky viewers with monetary and vehicle donations, the philanthropic efforts sparked a conversation about his throwback visual.

Drake went on to reveal that he once pitched a TV show in the same vein to Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos. “You see what we’re doing tonight,” he said. This is a thing that I wanted to do ever since I shot that [‘God’s Plan’] video. I asked Jeff Bezos… The word I got back is that he didn’t want to do it. I want to do God’s Plan the TV show, ten episodes a year.”

While Drake didn’t disclose Bezos’ response, he went expend on his vision for the series. “I want to travel across the world,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of billionaires out there, people who have a lot of money, who don’t have a chance to put a face to their charitable actions.”

In the original video for “God’s Plan,” Drake walked around Miami, Florida distributing money to random people. It is rumored that Drake used the video’s budget ($996,631.90) as the funds gifted to residents. Given Drake’s net worth, fans believe he can fund the show with ease.

Watch Drake and Adin Ross’ full broadcast above.