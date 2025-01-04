Drake’s forthcoming joint album with PartyNextDoor wasn’t the only Canadian collaboration he had up his sleeve. Today (January 4), the “No Face” rapper’s OVO Clothing brand unveiled its collection with national pride and retired NHL star Wayne Gretzky.

In a series of post uploaded to the company’s official Instagram page, it unveiled the multiple piece line. “October’s Very Own and The Gretzky Hockey School are pleased to announce a continued partnership,” wrote the company. “Celebrating the Great One’s legacy and passion for the game by shaping the next generation of hockey’s brightest stars.”

October’s Very Own and The Gretzky Hockey School’s collection features a varsity jacket (priced at $898), hoodie (priced at $198), crewneck sweater (priced at $168), short sleeve t-shirt (priced at $68), snapback hat (priced at $68), and a commemorate hockey card (priced at $78). Every clothing item features Gretzky’s 99 jersey number. Except for the white and gold crewneck, all other garments have two color options (black and silver as well as blue and orange).

OVO Clothing’s ‘The Great One’ collection in partnership with Wayne Gretzky’s The Gretzky Hockey School is available to shop now while supplies last. However, according to the webpage, the items will not be shipped until after January 15. Find more information here.