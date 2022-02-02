For better or worse, Drake is a walking, talking meme — and he knows it, which means he often leans in, enjoying the chaos that results from his every facial expression or finicky habit. And because he’s such a huge hoops head, many of his finest moments are generated during NBA games while he’s supporting his precious Toronto Raptors or giving their rivals a friendly haranguing during games.

His latest is no exception. During last night’s game against the Miami Heat, Drake was caught by the TV broadcast’s cameras scrolling through his phone with a sourpuss expression on his face — which, of course, offered the perfect opportunity for speculation on what he was staring at that made him so grumpy. The timing — just a day after Rihanna announced her pregnancy with ASAP Rocky — was especially delicious for Twitter’s jokesters.

Drake notoriously had a huge crush on Rihanna and even dated her for a bit, but unfortunately for him, it seemed the burgeoning mogul preferred a “Rude Boy” after all. After dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel for three years, Rihanna appears to have settled into a life of domestic bliss with “Fashion Killa” collaborator ASAP Rocky. The couple announced their baby blessing earlier this week with photos revealing Rihanna’s expanding bump, prompting many fans to tweet, “Someone check on Drake.”

Drake gonna drop some bars like “woman of my dreams having a baby & I ain’t responsible, when that shit get Rocky I hope she hit my line As Soon As Possible” — V ØR VØSS (@NL_Vossi) January 31, 2022

Rihanna pregnant fr smh Drake dropping Marvins Mansion next week — Pastor Kyle. (@itsqail) January 31, 2022

Drake about to show up to that baby shower like Maleficent and cause a scene — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) February 1, 2022

In doing so, fans have found that the results are just about as funny as could be imagined — although plenty of the Drake jokes revolved around other potentially disappointing scenarios, as well. You can check out more Drake memes below.

No hair cut beard growing out oh Take Care 2 finna be a classic https://t.co/jQ7SZ7mCTz — $ C U M (@Scumtk) February 2, 2022

He’s looking at that Rihanna baby announcement perplexed. https://t.co/9AwrGBUQoe — db 🖤 #BLM (@dbcxptures) February 2, 2022

I can see it in your eyes, you’re angry https://t.co/UUVTYs7EXJ — Mükoma (@slimtugga1) February 2, 2022

He just got the baby registry email. https://t.co/IeuQA2eVgQ — Shannon Miller (@ShannonL_Miller) February 2, 2022

This is probably when he unfollowed her. https://t.co/2478YlfKUA — Yolophonik (@Yolophonik) February 2, 2022

POV : You’re Drake Thank you Rihanna and ASAP for kickstarting Take Care 2 pic.twitter.com/nIudBLcbtp — 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹  (@HoodieLBJ) February 2, 2022