Drake Fans Are Having Fun With Memes About Him Getting Booed At ‘Camp Flog Gnaw’

Usually, when you get the biggest artist in the rap game to headline your music festival, fans will be pleased. However, when you bring the biggest artist in the rap game to a festival geared toward late teens and early 20-something suburban kids, you get what happened to Drake at Camp Flog Gnaw this past weekend when Tyler The Creator brought him out.

Me sending Drake text msgs this morning to remind him he’s a king. pic.twitter.com/yUEYrrQBmJ — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) November 11, 2019

Drake, the secret headliner, was booed off the stage. According to Entertainment Tonight, an eyewitness said Drake was only booed when he asked the crowd if they wanted to hear songs and that the crowd was under the impression Drake was only doing a handful of songs before the “real” surprise headliner Frank Ocean graced the stage.

After the event, Drake made light of the situation via his Instagram account.

In addition, Tyler The Creator expressed his displeasure of Drake getting booed via his Twitter account.

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

“Got boo’d for keepin it frank.” pic.twitter.com/InMW1zatb9 — Michael Mary (@NarcoReus) November 11, 2019

*Goes to Camp Flog Gnaw* Drake Frank Ocean pic.twitter.com/wpFoPZ6pxn — 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 (@StudlyMuddly95) November 11, 2019

Travis Scott backstage after drake got booed off #campfloggnaw2019 pic.twitter.com/TXF7DXGn1O — ᴬʸʸʸᵒᵒᵒᵒᵒ (@christ_ortega98) November 11, 2019

Saving the best for last, Drake singing to Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin ‘Bout You” is the winner.

“A TORNADO FLEW AROUND MY ROOM BEFORE YOU CAME, YOU HAPPY NOW” pic.twitter.com/bscfeuWz2x — denim tortilla (@DijahSB) November 11, 2019

