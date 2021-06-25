Rihanna might not have given fans a new album yet, but she’s has given them a new romance to fawn over. The singer and ASAP Rocky are the music world’s latest couple and their respective supporters got a decent glimpse at the lovebirds as they were seen walking together on their way to a date in New York City. While many had their eyes on the musicians, their outfits, and even a bouncer for a bar who refused to let the singer in because she forgot her ID, some noticed something small, yet fairly interesting, about Rihanna.

Rihanna covered her shark tattoo. pic.twitter.com/Dysy3tjGIs — 𝖗𝖎𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆 (@supremenavi) June 24, 2021

An image of the singer revealed that she turned the matching shark tattoo she received with Drake into a crown. She got the tattoo around September 2016 and weeks later Drake was seen with a matching one on his right arm. This of course occurred when Drake and Rihanna were dating and shared their respective collaborations “Too Good” and “Work.” While it’s unknown when the singer modified the tattoo, Rihanna’s fans had plenty to say about it in a number of posts they shared on Twitter.

OOP! Rihanna covered up the shark tattoo she got for/with Drake pic.twitter.com/vMhiRnSw1I — February Spice. (@ChipdNudePolish) June 24, 2021

Rihanna covered the shark tattoo…. I know Drake somewhere out there bawling his eyes out — 𝔤𝔲𝔞𝔭𝔬 (@marleyaq) June 24, 2021

One person wrote, “OOP! Rihanna covered up the shark tattoo she got for/with Drake” while another said, “Rihanna covered the shark tattoo…. I know Drake somewhere out there bawling his eyes out.”

As for the new couple that is Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, the latter spoke about the relationship in light detail during a GQ interview. The rapper labeled her as “the love of my life” and dove a bit deeper when he was asked how it feels to be in a relationship. “So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

You can read more comments from fans below.

"Rihanna covered her matching shark tattoo that she had with Drake"

me: pic.twitter.com/fSsDpwY50G — Ashe🔪 (@MxnstrAshe) June 24, 2021

Rihanna covered up the tattoo her and Drake share lol. She’s gone with Rocky 😂❤️. She still had it when she was with the billionaire 😭 — Woo forever 💫💫 (@nikita_yasmin) June 24, 2021

Rihanna covered up the matching tattoo she got with Drake and that’s all I needed to let me know he gon drop CLB soon 😌 pic.twitter.com/jzp9ROua73 — KoraTay 🕊 (@kthehottiee) June 24, 2021

Rihanna covered up her matching tattoo she got with Drizzy.. Man I can't wait to hear "Robyn's Interlude" on his new album 😭😭😭.. This about to some of the best Drake we've ever heard 😭😭 — Hustle Carter ➐ (@RockStarHustle) June 25, 2021

rihanna covered up the matching tattoo she had with drake lmao don’t nobody feel my pain i promise — LB (@lnbshr) June 24, 2021

drake definitely adding one more song to clb after seeing rihanna covering up her camo shark tattoo — troy t. forbes (@ttfrbs) June 24, 2021