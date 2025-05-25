Drake is currently engulfed in a contentious legal battle with his record label UMG. Although the “Nokia” rapper has hinted at new music, given the ongoing court case fans are unsure when fresh solo work from Drake will be released.

Fortunately, for Drake’s supporters he has continued to remain tapped in with them online and by way of public appearances—the next one could indeed be OVO Fest 2025.

Yesterday (May 24), Drake’s recent venture outside served two purposes. During Central Cee’s Can’t Rush Greatness Tour stop at History in Toronto, Cee gave him the chance to address his hometown crowd. In Drake’s speech he teased the return of his beloved music festival and hinted that Central Cee would be on the lineup.

In a video captured by a concertgoer (viewable here), Drake promised OVO Fest would take place sometime “this year.”

“Congratulations, brother,” Drake said to Cee. “I’m so proud of you. […] The city loves you. We love you.”

He then went on to speak directly to the audience: “Thank you for having me. You know I love you all. You know I’ll see you this summer by the way. […] OVO Fest is back this year. So, we’ll need [Central Cee] here for that.”

Given the spontaneous nature of Drake’s announcement, details surrounding the event have not yet been released. However, the festival is typically held in Toronto, Canada in October (Drake’s birthday month). The last installment of OVO Fest took place in 2022 and featured headliners Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Nelly Furtado.