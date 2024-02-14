Despite recent news to the contrary, Drake may be gearing up to drop new music. Last October, he teased that he would be going on hiatus following the release of his For All The Dogs album. However, it seems he may be wrapping up his hiatus early (or not starting it at all, really). At a St. Louis stop of his and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour, he teased new music — coming sooner rather than later.

When he felt the energy of the crowd, he couldn’t help but resist the urge to give them something back. He spoke to the audience, saying he is loving being back on the tour.

“You know, I said I was taking a break and all that sh*t, but I’m right back on the road again,” he told the crowd. “It’s hard for me to stay away from y’all — I really do love you.”

Also during the show, Drake said he may begin recording his next album while on tour.

“You never know, I might get bored and start making some new music on the road, see where it goes in the next little while.”

The two St. Louis shows seem to have been filled with love. At the show, he offered to pay for a fan’s surgery, under the condition that he continues to see the fan showing out at future shows.