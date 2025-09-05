For much of the year, Drake has been working on a new album, ostensibly called Iceman, with the intent of swinging public perception back in his favor. He’s been furthering that mission by hosting a series of livestreams previewing songs from the project, and in the latest, he’s revealed two new collaborations with a pair of rising stars in hip-hop: Cash Cobain and Yeat.

Both artists had previously existing connections with the Canadian superstar; Cash Cobain had previously collaborated on the For All The Dogs track “Calling For You,” while Yeat covered “Feel No Ways” at Coachella before giving it an official release a month later. Drake also brought out Yeat at his Wireless Festival set. Cash and Drake’s song, “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” built on Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U track “Somebody Loves Me.” It was given an official release today:

Meanwhile, the Yeat song hasn’t been given an official title, but has already generated divisive reactions online, with some fans admiring Drake’s embrace of the younger artist’s sound, and others criticizing him for it. You can preview that track thanks to Twitter here.

DRAKE x YEAT DOGHOUSE

(NEW SONG) PREMIERED ON ICEMAN EP 3 🚨 pic.twitter.com/j12TBUqebu — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 5, 2025

Drake’s legacy may hang in the balance with his next release, but the best thing he could do to repair his tarnished reputation would probably be to drop his lawsuit against Universal, one of the biggest points of contention against him among fans.