Drake is no stranger to Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and his newest song, the Kim Kardashian-sampling “Search & Rescue,” continues his tradition of chart dominance. However, he just missed out on the top spot this time around, as Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” took the No. 1 position, leaving Drake to settle for No. 2. The rest of the top 10 includes No. 3, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” No. 4, SZA’s “Kill Bill” (this figures to change next week thanks to Doja Cat’s remix), and No. 5, Metro Boomin’s “Creepin.”

The remaining five songs in the top ten are Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Die For You,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” and Eslabon Armando X Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola.”

Drake’s Billboard history is quite extensive; in November last year, he tied Jay-Z for most No. 1s on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart thanks to his collaboration with 21 Savage, Her Loss. That album was his 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 overall, while in August, Drake again passed The Beatles for a significant milestone, acquiring his 30th top five song with “Staying Alive” by DJ Khaled. He’s since put some distance between his high watermark and the next most-awarded artist, Madonna, who has 28.

When Drake first teased “Search & Rescue,” some fans interpreted it as a taunt aimed at Kanye West due to the sample of Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the record. The sample, taken from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, specifically refers to the couple’s then-impending divorce. “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” she says in the clip. Drake’s dad Dennis Graham chimed in to deny that it was a shot across Kanye’s bow, and Kany has yet to respond.

The full Billboard charts for the week ending April 15, 2023 are out now on Billboard.com.