The so-called “Drake Curse” may have a less consistent hit-to-miss ratio than its namesake, but when it does hit, it hits HARD. This is especially when the target is Drake’s pocketbook, which is a half-million bucks lighter thanks to the big bet he placed on Israel Adesanya’s UFC 293 match against Sean Strickland. Drake shared his bet — courtesy, as always, of Stak, with which the rapper signed a $100 million/year endorsement deal in 2022 — on Instagram, boasting the potential $920k payout it would have netted with a win.

Unfortunately for both Drake and Adesanya, the Kiwi kickboxer was upset by Strickland on a 49-46 judges’ decision. Adesanya’s MMA record now stands at 24-3, delivering just his second loss by judges’ decision. He also lost the UFC Middleweight Championship belt.

Meanwhile, the Drake Curse has a more inconsistent record; in June, Drake won over $2 million backing the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals after losing around $350,000 betting on the University of Connecticut in the NCAA National Tournament. Meanwhile, his bet on Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup paid out $2,750,000 on a million-dollar bet. You know what they say: You win some, you lose some. Drake’s seen things play out both ways in his betting career, but this writer would be willing to bet that things turn around for both him and Adesanya before too long.