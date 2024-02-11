Super Bowl LVIII, better known as Usher Bowl, is tonight, and pople online are rushing to get their final setlist predictions for the highly-anticipated Halftime Show. Of course, that isn’t the only thing folks are fiercely debating. Sports fans are putting up big bucks on their favorite team, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs ready to collide in Las Vegas. One of those folks digging deep into their pockets is Drake.

On Saturday, February 10, the “You Broke My Heart” rapper shared his seven-figure bet on the game inspired by Taylor Swift. “I can’t bet against the Swifties,” he wrote.

In the screenshot totaling over $1 million, Drake waved the ally flag to Swift’s avid fanbase. As most (sometimes pissed-off) football fans know, Swift is currently dating the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. To ensure no beef arises from the two musicians’ supporter circles, Drake decided to go all in on the safe bet.

However, Chiefs fans might want to perform their pre-game rituals a few times before the coin toss. The Drake Curse has taken out franchises across sports, including soccer, basketball, UFC, boxing, and more. Given that Super Bowl LVIII is being held in Las Vegas, who knows? Maybe the odds will be in the Chiefs’ favor. The team has two foes: the Drake Curse and the 49ers.