Drake’s Toronto Mansion Has Seemingly Been Flooded With A Mysterious Brown Liquid

Thanks to Mother Nature, Drake won’t have the chance to ride around with his woes anytime soon. Most of the East Coast has been fighting through a sweltering heat wave. But in Toronto, the “Family Matters” rapper is also trying to survive unprecedented flooding.

Today (July 16), Drake took to his official Instagram page to repost video evidence of the weather’s impact, on his mansion. In the short clip, it appears his caretakers of the property tried with all of their might to keep the wave of mystery brown liquid from entering his a closet area, but were unsuccessful.

“This better be an Espresso Martini,” he wrote.

Users online were just as queasy about the water’s color.

“Why is the water brown, omgosh,” penned one user.

Others couldn’t get past the fact that the staff appeared to not have on protective footwear.

“Casually walking in it,” wrote one user.

“Is he…barefoot 🤢,” asked another.

“The unflushed Douche water 😔,” chimed another.

“It’s Truffle Butter 😳,” joked another in reference to Nicki Minaj’s 2014 song, in which he is featured.

As Drake hires some professionals to restore his property to its former glory, he has his massive Texas estate to call home.

