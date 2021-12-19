drakeo.jpg
Drakeo The Ruler Was Reportedly Stabbed At Once Upon A Time In LA Sending The Festival Into Chaos

Back in June, the lineup for a new hip-hop focused festival in Los Angeles dropped, and fans were thrilled it included so many local legends. Once Upon A Time In LA counted Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent as headliners, and appearances from a whole host of R&B and hip-hop talent, including legendary performers like Al Green, Warren G and DJ Quik, and embattled LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler, who was finally freed once more after a very convoluted court case.

But in a potentially horrific turn of events at Banc of California stadium tonight, reports have surfaced on social media that someone was attacked during the festival. Claims that Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed in the neck began circulating due to an original post that came from power 106 DJ Letty. Letty has since deleted the tweet that included the information about Drakeo’s injury, but here’s a screenshot:

People reporter Tomás Mier was told that the festival will go on, just without Snoop Dogg, who left the event right after the stabbing. 50 Cent will still perform. Mier also confirmed that Drakeo The Ruler was the stabbing victim, citing Lt. Ellerson at USC DPS as the source, who stated the rapper has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody for the attack as of yet.

CBS LA previously reported that via their Twitter “one person was stabbed” during the at the festival and that according to LA City Fire Department, the victim had been transported to the hospital. They also reported that the city has officially shut down the festival

This is an emerging story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

