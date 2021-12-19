Back in June, the lineup for a new hip-hop focused festival in Los Angeles dropped, and fans were thrilled it included so many local legends. Once Upon A Time In LA counted Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent as headliners, and appearances from a whole host of R&B and hip-hop talent, including legendary performers like Al Green, Warren G and DJ Quik, and embattled LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler, who was finally freed once more after a very convoluted court case.

But in a potentially horrific turn of events at Banc of California stadium tonight, reports have surfaced on social media that someone was attacked during the festival. Claims that Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed in the neck began circulating due to an original post that came from power 106 DJ Letty. Letty has since deleted the tweet that included the information about Drakeo’s injury, but here’s a screenshot:

People reporter Tomás Mier was told that the festival will go on, just without Snoop Dogg, who left the event right after the stabbing. 50 Cent will still perform. Mier also confirmed that Drakeo The Ruler was the stabbing victim, citing Lt. Ellerson at USC DPS as the source, who stated the rapper has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody for the attack as of yet.

UPDATE: @SnoopDogg will no longer perform at Once Upon a Time in LA tonight, but 50 Cent is still scheduled to hit the stage despite the stabbing of @IamMRMOSELY, according to police. Lt. Ellerson at USC DPS said Drakeo was transported to a local hospital. No one is in custody. — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) December 19, 2021

There’s an area behind the stage at MLK Blvd and Hoover St (where the stabbing occurred) that is cordoned off for the police investigation. It appears that the festival is set to go on, just without Snoop, who was a headliner/organizer. He left right after the stabbing. — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) December 19, 2021

At 8:39 pm, authorities received a call that Drakeo the Rapper had been stabbed at the festival. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to LAFD. — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) December 19, 2021

CBS LA previously reported that via their Twitter “one person was stabbed” during the at the festival and that according to LA City Fire Department, the victim had been transported to the hospital. They also reported that the city has officially shut down the festival

#Sky9 was over Banc of California Stadium where one person was stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival. The victim was transported to the hospital, according to LA City Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/3On5Q6JnIm — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 19, 2021

#UPDATE: The city has officially shutdown the Once Upon A Time in LA music festival after a stabbing occurred at the event, according to LAPD officials https://t.co/T5FKRaHSje — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) December 19, 2021

This is an emerging story and will be updated as more information becomes available.