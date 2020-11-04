Drakeo The Ruler Will Reportedly Be Released After Agreeing To A Plea Deal For Time Served

Drakeo The Ruler is reportedly headed home tonight after the Los Angeles District Attorney offered a plea deal in exchange for time served, according to Jeff Weiss, who’s been closely following the case for the past year and a half. Weiss tweeted this afternoon that “The DA suddenly offered Drakeo a plea deal for time served. He took it. The Ruler will be coming home tonight.” He followed up by crediting the sudden change of heart to last night’s election, in which voters 86ed Jackie Lacey, the incumbent District Attorney, who was defeated by challenger George Gascón.

Incredible news: The DA suddenly offered Drakeo a plea deal for time served. He took it. The Ruler will be coming home tonight. @IamMRMOSELY is free. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 4, 2020

It's unquestionable that LA voting out Jackie Lacey last night played a major role in the DA's decision. We have every reason to be cynical, but this was a case where collective action and organization actually paid real life dividends. The nightmare is over. #DrakeoIsFree — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) November 4, 2020

Drakeo was arrested in 2018 and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder after a December 2016 shooting in Carson, California. One person was killed, two were injured, and prosecutors tried to establish Drakeo’s Stinc Team rap crew as a gang in order to charge him and other members of the collective. He was acquitted in 2019 but the DA refiled charges of criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a motor vehicle, resulting in a hung jury during the initial trial.

While locked up, Drakeo released the mixtape Thank You For Using GTL, recorded entirely on phones from LA’s Men’s Central Jail.