Watch the faces Drakeo The Ruler makes as he rips through a spirited performance of his November single “Fights Don’t Matter” for UPROXX Sessions. That’s where all the action is. While his physical performance is played-down and relaxed, his face does all the work, with his elastic expressions bringing the clever, off-kilter lyrics to life.

“Fights Don’t Matter” was, of course, the first single Drakeo dropped upon being released from Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles after two long years on a trumped-up murder charge. Despite being acquitted in 2019, then-Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey baffingly resubmitted charges of criminal conspiracy.

However, once George Gascón was voted into office on Election Day 2020, the DA extended a deal to Drakeo and his lawyers to give him time served and an early release. Since then, Drakeo has been on a tear, releasing his first post-prison project We Know The Truth and following up with a string of propulsive, charismatic singles — including “Too Icey,” which he released earlier this week.

Watch Drakeo The Ruler’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Fights Don’t Matter” above.

