Back in July, GloRilla turned 25 years old. Now that Glo’s debut album Glorious is out, the rapper is looking back on that special day and others, as a reflection on the past that led her to her new album. She did so with a compilation of videos shared on social media yesterday (October 16), and at one point in the clip, Cardi B wishes Glo a happy birthday via a FaceTime call.

It turns out there was a lot more to that interaction than made the video, though.

Yesterday, Cardi shared the clip of her from Glo’s video and tweeted, “Yooooo I was so drunk I flashed my titties at her.” That was apparently a moment Glo remembers well, as she responded, “Dat was da highlight of my night.”

That NSFW FaceTime came after Glo and Cardi confirmed they are actually related. In March, Cardi revealed her grandfather had a child with Glo’s paternal grandmother. That child is Glo’s father, which makes Cardi and Glo first cousins.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently revealed her former stripper name while telling a story about a dress, writing, “So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress.. the dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric… so I got my ass in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night… I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name [laughing emojis]).”