Last year, GloRilla solidified herself at the BET Hip-Hop Awards as rap’s breakout rookie. With several viral tracks under her belt, she opted to perform both fan favorites “FNF (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow.”

Today (October 15), GloRilla returned to the annual ceremony with an even more impressive discography, including her debut studio album, Glorious. This time GloRilla returned to support her fellow Collective Music Group (CMG) label mate, Big Boogie.

The entertainers treated the packed crowd to a swagger-filled performance of their viral collaboration, “Bop!” With each rapper proud to call Memphis home, the pair used the city’s infectious song on the track, but dance moves on stage. Initially, the track gained traction on TikTok thanks in part to user created choreography. While GloRilla and Big Boogie proudly performed the choreography, the two had to hit the Memphis jook.

In addition to her high-energy performance, GloRilla already secured numerous nominations, including one for Best Collaboration (“Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion), Best Live Performer, Song Of The year (“Yeah Glo!”), Hip-Hop Album Of The Year (Ehhthang Ehhthang), Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Hustler Of The Year, and Impact Track (“Yeah Glo!”).

Watch Big Boogie and GloRilla’s full performance of “BOP!” above.

Glorious is out 10/11 via CMG/Interscope. Find more information here.