Earlier this year, Atlanta duo Earthgang announced the release date for Ghetto Gods, their long-awaited follow-up to Mirrorland. It finally came out last month with features from Future, 2 Chainz, Nick Cannon, J. Cole (who signed them to his Dreamville label), Baby Tate, CeeLo Green (despite some serious accusations), and more.

They’re back today with a music video for “American Horror Story,” which is episode 1 of The Ghetto Gods Show. It takes the storytelling of the track to the next level with evocative visuals, while they confront class struggles: “Life hard enough just thinking bout rent / Coulda bought my freedom all the money I spent. / Ain’t that some sh*t / I mean for real all this money we got and we still can’t help Flint.” The video ends on a cliffhanger with the words: “To be continued…”

This song was one of the first singles to be released off the album, along with “Options” and its remix with Coi Leray, as well as “Erykah,” an ode to R&B pioneer Erykah Badu. Last year, they stayed busy by working with the rest of the Spillage Village collective, including 6lack, JID, and Mereba, on their Spilligion album.

Watch the video for “American Horror Story” above.