A month after announcing the release date of their upcoming album, Ghetto Gods, Atlanta-based Dreamville duo Earthgang have released the latest single from the album, the historical “American Horror Story.” Over a woozy, somber sample, WowGr8 and Olu detail some of the horrors of American history, while wondering where they’d be were it not for the country’s legacy of slavery and racism. In addition, they touch on more recent events like the “tiki torch” rallies of white nationalist groups and gentrification of historically Black neighborhoods, evoking Nipsey Hussle’s “buy the block” ethos as a possible antidote.

In addition to “American Horror Story,” Earthgang has promoted their upcoming album with the singles “Options” and its remix with Coi Leray, as well as “Erykah,” an ode to R&B pioneer Erykah Badu. It has been a little over two years since the release of the duo’s last album, Mirrorland, although they were able to make the most of 2020’s pandemic conditions to continue promoting that album with a collection of innovative, computer-animated music videos. They also kept themselves busy working with the rest of the Spillage Village collective, which includes 6lack, JID, and Mereba, on their Spilligion album.

Listen to Earthgang’s “American Horror Story” above.

Ghetto Gods is due 1/28/2022 via Dreamville and Interscope.