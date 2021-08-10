It’s been almost two years since Earthgang shared their debut album, Mirrorland. Sine then, the Atlanta rap duo, comprised of Wowgr8 and Olu, hasn’t exactly been quiet. They made multiple contributions to Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III and Spillage Village’s Spilligion, on top of sharing several loose singles and doing other guest appearances. Their latest release comes as a tribute to the legendary neo-soul singer Erykah Badu. The track, which is simply titled “Erykah,” is carried by a soulful sample of what appears to be her 2010 track “Window Seat.” Along with the new song, the rappers dropped a calming video that shows a relaxing day at the beach.

The new song is the latest in what’s been an active year for the duo. They recently called on Coi Leray for a remix of “Options” with Wale, as well as “Aretha,” a soulful account of their highs and lows over the last year. There’s also been a remix of Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” In it, they explain why the duo’s sophomore album Ghetto Gods was delayed.

“Release date is what I’m waiting on / Interscope gotta crunch the numbers,” Olu raps. “This industry is flooded with mindless muddles cause lies sell / The ugly truth might not bring in the money / Don’t they know it’s real sh*t the people want? / A pause from the pill-pop subscription joint.”

You can watch the video for “Erykah” above.

