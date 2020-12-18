Considering the fact that their debut album, Mirrorland, arrived a little over a year ago, it may be a bit far-fetched to expect EarthGang’s would deliver their upcoming sophomore project at any point in the near future. Despite this, the Atlanta duo has teased some music over the past few months and now they have finally given their fans a new release in the form of their collaboration with Wale.

The track, entitled “Options,” has grown to be an unreleased fan favorite after they teased the song back in the spring. It’s an uptempo number that finds the trio flaunting the many options they have in their lives. Whether it be in respect to women or their careers, EarthGang and Wale make it clear that they’ll always somewhere to go or something to do.

Earthgang’s last 2020 single, “Powered Up,” can be found on the soundtrack for Madden NFL 21. Other than that, most of the duo’s recent work can be found on the recently released Spillage Village album, Spilligion, where EarthGang appeared on a number of tracks including “End Of Daze,” “Baptize,” “Hapi,” and “Jupiter.” They also joined the rest of the Spillage Village collective for a soulful Tiny Desk performance for the NPR series.

As for Wale, the DMV star released The Imperfect Storm EP earlier this year and released his most recent single, “Flawed” with Gunna, last month.

You can listen to “Options” in the video above.

