Two years after the release of their fourth studio album, Ghetto Gods, Earthgang has announced the release date for its follow-up. Perfect Fantasy will be out on October 29 via Dreamville and Interscope, and will be preceded by lead single, “Love You More” featuring T-Pain.

Although the Atlanta duo has put 24-plus months between full-length releases, they’ve remained busy over the past two years, dropping three EPs: EarthGang vs. The Algorithm: RIP Human Art , Robophobia, and Snakegang with EDM duo Snakehips. They also performed at Coachella in 2023, and were billed to open on Kid Cudi’s Insano Tour this summer, but the tour was canceled as a result of Kid Cudi’s broken foot from this year’s Coachella festival.

According to a press release, Perfect Fantasy will be “heavily inspired” by Japanese culture and continues the theme of the duo’s ongoing EarthGang VS. The Algorithm project. The group has been openly critical of the effects of AI on art and culture — especially music — as seen by the titles of their EPs, which are also part of the series. They previously addressed the impact that social media has had on parasocial engagement with celebrities in their 2023 single, “Die Today.”

Perfect Fantasy is due 10/29 via Dreamville/Interscope. You can find more info here.