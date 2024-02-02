Elmo, most people would contest, is among the more agreeable beings in entertainment history. For decades, the Sesame Street star has taught children about sharing, spelling, and other important things kids should know about as they grow up, all in a fun and upbeat demeanor. Basically, you don’t really hear about Elmo having enemies.

In a surprising (but also somewhat not surprising) turn of events, though, Elmo was recently attacked on live television by Larry David. Elmo and David were both appearing on Today yesterday (February 1), and during Elmo’s segment, David came out of nowhere, grabbed Elmo’s face, and started shaking it violently. Well, Elmo has found himself an ally in T-Pain.

First, here’s a video of the incident, as well as a fantastically executed artistic rendering for good measure.

The Larry David CLAW! Elmo’s had a week. pic.twitter.com/739kA8KuNg — Travis Chapman (@Travispaints) February 2, 2024

T-Pain saw that and couldn’t believe what he was watching, tweeting, “I know I didn’t just see my mans @elmo assaulted on live TV.” He didn’t stop there, as he shared the tweet on his Instagram Story (as People notes) and added, “@Elmo say the word.” The apparent implication there is that should Elmo ask, T-Pain would eagerly square up and throw hands at the Curb Your Enthusiasm star.

I know I didn’t just see my mans @elmo assaulted on live TV — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 1, 2024

David addressed the Elmo incident on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and he seemed far from remorseful. He explained that he was getting annoyed by Elmo talking about mental health and concluded, “And you know what? I would do it again!”