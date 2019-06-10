Getty Image

Taron Egerton portrayed Elton John in the new biopic Rocketman, and throughout the process, the actor has had the music legend’s full support. The two performed “Tiny Dancer” live together back in February, and the two even recorded an original song for the movie’s soundtrack, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.” Now, John is in the midst of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, and during a recent UK stop, Egerton once again joined him on stage.

John introduced the performance by mentioning the film and saying that he hasn’t had any guests on stage during this tour, but that “tonight, I’m going to bring out me.” Egerton then joined him on stage, and the pair sang duet on a John classic, “Your Song.”

John previously said he was very pleased with Egerton’s portrayal of him in the movie: “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics and my music — not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of [producer and composer] Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process. I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and, listening back, I’ve been astonished with the results.”

Watch John and Egerton sing “Your Song” above.