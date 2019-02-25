Getty Image

Elton John is an all-time music personality who is tough to replicate, but Taron Egerton is trying his best to do just that with his starring role in Rocketman, a biopic about the legendary musician. The movie is set to his theaters in May, but ahead of that, Egerton and John, who is one of the film’s producers, gave a pretty sweet teaser of it: The pair teamed up for a performance of John’s classic hit, “Tiny Dancer.”

John throws an Oscars party every year, and during the festivities this weekend, Egerton asked John to join him on stage for an impromptu performance, during an auction benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation. John sat behind the piano while Egerton fulfilled lead vocal duties on the song, and while Egerton obviously doesn’t have the pipes to match John, he certainly proved himself to be a capable vocalist. Towards the end of the song, John joined in and provided some backing harmonies for Egerton.

Although the movie is about John’s early career, the film is described as “an epic musical fantasy,” and the official synopsis goes on to read, “The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story – set to Elton John’s most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton – tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.”

Watch John and Egerton perform “Tiny Dancer” above.