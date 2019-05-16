Getty Image

Elton John has had a hands-on role in promoting the upcoming biopic about him, Rocketman, like when he teamed up with star Taron Egerton and performed “Tiny Dancer” live with him. Now it turns out that there’s a new John song in the movie, and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” is actually a duet with Egerton. The spirited and anthemic track was written by John’s longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, so it has the spark of John’s classic songs.

Not long ago, Egerton also shared his take of John’s classic tune, “Rocket Man.”

John previously said that he believes it was important that Egerton sung in the movie, and that he’s satisfied with the results: “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics and my music — not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of [producer and composer] Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process. I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and, listening back, I’ve been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Listen to “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” above.