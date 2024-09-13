In the words of Tsu Surf, rap is like basketball. Rick Ross and Meek Mill already claimed the “Shaq & Kobe” as the metaphoric comparison for their musical relationship.

Now, Eminem and 2 Chainz have staked ownership in another sports powerhouse pairing. Today (September 13), Eminem shared their latest collaboration “Kyrie & Luka,” which is featured on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition.

Dallas Mavericks stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić’s ability to bounce back from obstacles on the court serve as the track’s inspiration. 2 Chainz kicks the boastful track off rapping about just how far he’s come after being counted out earlier in his career. “School of hard knocks, I can f*ck around and teach you / License to kill, and I just got ‘еm renewed / Spokе to Def Jam and they talkin’ ’bout a renote / Spoke to Ghazi, and he can pay me in crypto,” rapper 2 Chainz.

Eminem takes the lyrical assist in another direction seemingly addressing the pushback from his previous line about Megan Thee Stallion.

“Hold up / Spit syllables on the mic in the booth / Like I’m at Drew’s, even if I win or lose / I’m in the news, even my interviews / Get like five million views, I get accused of misogyny because I will massage any bitch just like a masseuse,” he ended his verse.

Listen to Eminem’s latest song “Kyrie & Luka” featuring 2 Chainz above.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner's Edition is out now.