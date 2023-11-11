Yesterday (November 10), Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ joint album, Too Good To Be True, hit streaming services. To celebrate the milestone, both rappers gave an all-star performance of the project’s lead single, “Shaq & Kobe,” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

As veterans in hip-hop and longstanding collaborators, Meek and Ross’ high-energy set wasn’t just limited to their latest body of work. The duo decided to surprise viewers with a performance of Meek’s 2012 “Ima Boss,” featuring Ross.

Ross shared what led to their collaborative album during an appearance on The Morning Hustle. “This was the right time,” he replied. “We’re both solo artists and both doing our thing. I’m building MMG, and he’s building Dream Chasers [Records]. I felt like this was the right time. You know what I mean, it just came together. So we spent a little time together and got into the studio. Sh*t just came together too easily; it just flowed,” said Ross.

Watch Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ full performance above.

Too Good To Be True is out now via Maybach Music Group / Gamma. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.