The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is on the way, and if Eminem’s forthcoming album truly does mark the end of Slim, he’s not going out quietly. Today (May 31), Eminem dropped the new single “ Houdini ,” and on it, he doesn’t obscure the fact that in one bar, he’s talking about Megan Thee Stallion .

What Does Eminem Say About Megan Thee Stallion On “Houdini”

At the end of the song’s first verse, Eminem raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat?” The line is of course a reference to Tory Lanez shooting Meg.

Notably, “Houdini” arrives months after Megan’s “Hiss,” which includes what could be interpreted as an indirect reference to Em. On the song, Meg raps, “I feel like Mariah Carey, got these n****s so obsessed.” The lyric refers to Carey’s 2009 song “Obsessed,” on which Carey sings about, well, somebody being obsessed about her. That song was released shortly after Eminem’s Carey-referencing track “Bagpipes From Baghdad.”

Megan, meanwhile, has her own album coming out soon, and she said of it, “We don’t just stop at the snake. This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]. We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality. I’m not really a person that’s like, ‘Oh my God, sunshine,’ and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it’s kind of like an antihero.”