Rick Ross and his Maybach Music labelmate Meek Mill are finally releasing a collab album. Too Good To Be True arrives later this week, and comes after the two have been collaborating for over a decade.

While a Meek and Rozay collab is usually guaranteed to be fire, the collabs on the album’s tracklist also show to be promising. Ross revealed the tracklist on his Instagram page today (November 8), and fans can expect to hear some heavy hitters.

Wale and The-Dream appear on a track called “Fine Lines,” which comes after “Above The Law,” featuring DJ Khaled and Teyana Taylor. Also on the tracklist is a remix of the single “Shaq & Kobe,” featuring one of the song’s namesakes Shaquille O’Neal, along with Dame D.O.L.L.A.

You can see the tracklist below.

1. “Shaq & Kobe”

2. “Star Island”

3. “Go To Hell”

4. “800 Karats”

5. “Dead Last” Feat. Vory & Fabolous

6. “They Don’t Really Love You”

7. “Million Dollar Trap”

8. “Grandiose” Feat. Vory

9. “Above The Law” Feat. Teyana Taylor & DJ Khaled

10. “Fine Lines” Feat. Wale & The-Dream

11. “Gold Medals” Feat. Jeremih

12. “Iconic”

13. “Lyrical Eazy”

14. “Pillow Talk”

15. “Millionaire Row” Feat. French Montana

16. “In Luv With The Money” Feat. Future

17. “Shaq & Kobe (Remix)” Feat. Shaquille O’Neal & Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Too Good To Be True is out 11/10 via MMG. Find more information here.