Cardi B has reached her breaking point. Today (December 10), the “WAP” rapper took to Instagram Live (viewable here) to air out her grievance with the Child Protective Services (CPS).

Back in October, Cardi B revealed that she was swatted by users online. As part of a gross prank, they contacted the agency to allege that Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset were abusing their three children. According to Cardi B, the agency is still investigating the “bogus” claims. But Cardi B said the caseworkers are going out-of-bounds with their “harassing” actions.

“You keep harassing me and there are actual kids about there that are being abused,” she said. “None of my kids have ever got touched. None of my kids ever got a little pow-pow, a little whooping, a little nothing. None of that.”

She went on to shed light on the recent encounter with the caseworker, saying: “A month later, because I didn’t give them my kids’ information, now they want to fake come back to my house again, interview my kids, look at my kids. Why are you harassing me for my daughter’s information? What that has to do with anything? My daughter doesn’t even have a social security because I don’t want nobody knowing her name, her information, anything.”

Cardi B vowed to use the full force of her legal team to fight the matter until she’s vindicated.